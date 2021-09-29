Compass Group (LON:CPG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,656.39

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,656.39 ($34.71) and traded as low as GBX 1,474.75 ($19.27). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,536.50 ($20.07), with a volume of 2,381,820 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,471.11 ($19.22).

Get Compass Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,490.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,655.84.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.