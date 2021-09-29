Comparing Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) & Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Medtronic has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of -1.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Medtronic and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic 12.29% 13.85% 7.49% Positron N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.6% of Medtronic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Medtronic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Positron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Medtronic and Positron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic 0 5 16 1 2.82 Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medtronic currently has a consensus price target of $144.24, suggesting a potential upside of 14.47%. Given Medtronic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Positron.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medtronic and Positron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic $30.12 billion 5.62 $3.61 billion N/A N/A Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Positron.

Summary

Medtronic beats Positron on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment consists of products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of cardiac rhythm disorders and cardiovascular disease. The Minimally Invasive Technologies Group segment focuses on respiratory system, gastrointestinal tract, renal system, lungs, pelvic region, kidneys, and obesity diseases. The Restorative Therapies Group segment comprises of neurostimulation therapies and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as areas of the spine and brain, along with pelvic health and conditions of the ear, nose, and throat. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps, coninuous glucose monitoring systems, and insulin pump consumables. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

