Comparing Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and Vintage Wine Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ventures Group -18.81% N/A -72.60% Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and Vintage Wine Estates’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ventures Group $30.21 million 0.15 -$5.88 million N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Vintage Wine Estates has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Ventures Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pacific Ventures Group and Vintage Wine Estates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus target price of 15.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.05%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Pacific Ventures Group.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Pacific Ventures Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. operates as investment group which concentrates on consumer products in the food, beverage and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

