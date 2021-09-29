Comparing Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.2% of Toyota Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Toyota Motor and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor 9.76% 12.76% 5.01% Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Toyota Motor and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ideanomics has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 243.14%. Given Ideanomics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toyota Motor and Ideanomics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor $256.74 billion 1.01 $21.11 billion $14.99 12.33 Ideanomics $26.76 million 36.52 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -4.74

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toyota Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Ideanomics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories. It is also involved in the development of intelligent transport systems. The Financial Services segment offers purchase or lease financing to Toyota vehicle dealers and customers. It also provides retail leasing through lease contracts purchase by dealers. The All Others segment deals with the design and manufacture and sale of housing, telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded by Kiichiro Toyoda on August 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

