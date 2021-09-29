Comparing Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) and Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW)

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) and Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hywin and Great Elm Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Elm Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Great Elm Capital has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 306.98%. Given Great Elm Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Great Elm Capital is more favorable than Hywin.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hywin and Great Elm Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hywin $277.11 million 0.62 $31.37 million N/A N/A Great Elm Capital $22.90 million 3.53 -$31.96 million $0.54 6.37

Hywin has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Hywin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hywin and Great Elm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hywin N/A N/A N/A Great Elm Capital 56.42% 8.89% 2.18%

Summary

Great Elm Capital beats Hywin on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments. The company also offers publicly raised fund products, such as money market fund comprising fixed income mutual fund products that are invested in low risk, highly liquid, and short-term financial instruments, including government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond fund; equity securities fund, which are invested in publicly traded stocks; and hybrid fund, which are invested in mixed products in the combination of publicly traded stocks, bonds, or money market fund. In addition, it provides insurance products, such as life insurance products comprising individual whole life, individual term life, universal life, and individual health insurance; and annuity insurance products and critical illness insurance products, including personal accident insurance products. Further, the company provides overseas property investment consulting; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services, as well as engages in microfinance and finance leasing businesses. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

