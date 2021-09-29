Comparing Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) & Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF)

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Datable Technology and Everbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Everbridge 0 2 6 0 2.75

Everbridge has a consensus target price of $173.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.48%. Given Everbridge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Datable Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Datable Technology and Everbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datable Technology -133.74% N/A -118.74% Everbridge -33.07% -12.98% -3.59%

Risk & Volatility

Datable Technology has a beta of -3.09, suggesting that its share price is 409% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everbridge has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datable Technology and Everbridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datable Technology $1.47 million 5.90 -$1.37 million N/A N/A Everbridge $271.14 million 21.82 -$93.40 million ($1.36) -113.31

Datable Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everbridge.

Summary

Everbridge beats Datable Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corp. is a technology company, which operates in the consumer Internet advertising sector and provides digital and social media consumer engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions. Its consumer marketing platform which enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and offers on the mobile phone. The company was founded by Robert Craig and Carlos Yong in February 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

