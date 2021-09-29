Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Plans $0.39 Variable Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.388 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:ELP opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,037 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

