Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 185 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $352.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.88 and its 200 day moving average is $372.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

