Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $10.74 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,073 shares of company stock worth $49,586,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $167.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.07. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

