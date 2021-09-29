Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 748 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $13,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

NYSE SCHW opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $77.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,162 shares of company stock worth $38,559,889 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

