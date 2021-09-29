Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 76,599 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,599 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Edison International were worth $14,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Edison International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Edison International by 156.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Edison International by 84.4% during the first quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,803,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average is $57.94.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

