Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 386 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Shares of SBUX opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.49. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

