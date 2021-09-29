Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,865 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,221 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,751 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,161 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

