Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 3,800 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Trex by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after buying an additional 849,073 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Trex by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after buying an additional 799,475 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Trex by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,831,000 after buying an additional 287,484 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,835,000 after buying an additional 237,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Trex by 477.6% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 229,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 189,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $105.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average of $101.71. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

