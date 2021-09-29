Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $351.29 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,072,018 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 84,585 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 4.8% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $351,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

