Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $177.19 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,256,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 312,736 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.4% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $177,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.43. The company had a trading volume of 128,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.34. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.