Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Grows Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,789,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722,493 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital comprises 2.1% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.85% of PagSeguro Digital worth $155,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,585. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

