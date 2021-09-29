Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Buys 1,500 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $212.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.48. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $122.56 and a 12-month high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.