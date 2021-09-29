Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3747 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CCZ opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $57.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.36.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.