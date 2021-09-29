Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 4,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 64,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at $988,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth about $494,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth about $14,672,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth about $14,672,000.

