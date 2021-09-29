Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 480,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,718 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $39,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

Shares of CL opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

