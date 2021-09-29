Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,464 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.54% of Colfax worth $34,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colfax alerts:

NYSE:CFX opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus increased their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.