Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives $49.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. Analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

