Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives $49.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.67.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.
Shares of Colfax stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.
In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
