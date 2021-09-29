Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

COHU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 445,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,420. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.77. Cohu has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $35,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yon Jorden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $92,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cohu by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Cohu by 182.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

