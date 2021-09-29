Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.820 EPS.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 20.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.33 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $2,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

