Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $117.72

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$117.72 and traded as low as C$113.08. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$113.45, with a volume of 48,688 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCA. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$127.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$133.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$116.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$117.69. The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$624.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$630.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.1899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

