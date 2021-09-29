Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $117.72

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$117.72 and traded as low as C$113.08. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$113.45, with a volume of 48,688 shares traded.

CCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$133.50.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 13.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$116.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$117.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$624.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$630.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.1899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.