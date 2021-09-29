Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of CDAK stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Codiak BioSciences has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $379.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $27,963.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $82,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAK. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 980,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 646,861 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after buying an additional 445,730 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in Codiak BioSciences by 70.9% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,030,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after buying an additional 427,415 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 64.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 608,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 238,095 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

