Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

DNAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

DNAY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. 53,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52. Codex DNA has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.67.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Codex DNA will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter worth about $198,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

