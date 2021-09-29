CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.02. CMS Energy posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:CMS opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.10. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,412 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 117.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

