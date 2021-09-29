CLSA Trims Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Target Price to $46.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target dropped by CLSA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $30.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

