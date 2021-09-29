Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NET. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

NYSE:NET traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.21. 66,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,361. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.35 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $4,489,217.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789,790 shares of company stock worth $92,684,534 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

