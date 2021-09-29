Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s share price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 9,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,582,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,957,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,720,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the second quarter worth approximately $7,357,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth approximately $10,676,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

