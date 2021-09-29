CloakCoin Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $1,523.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000750 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00022693 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,702,371 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

