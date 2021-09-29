Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. 31,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,988. The company has a market cap of $129.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

