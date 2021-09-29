Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.64

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.64 and last traded at $105.23, with a volume of 4683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

