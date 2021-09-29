City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $570.00

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.45) and last traded at GBX 544 ($7.11), with a volume of 27980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 539 ($7.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £278.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 521.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 529.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

