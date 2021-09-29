Citigroup Lowers Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target to $14.50

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $24.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.49.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

