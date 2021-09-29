Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FOX by 123.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $692,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 157,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

