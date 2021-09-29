Citigroup Inc. Purchases 3,023 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after buying an additional 2,885,768 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.