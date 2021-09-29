Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,287 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

PING has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.