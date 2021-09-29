Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,387 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 103.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

FMTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of -0.35.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.