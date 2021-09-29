Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $1,012,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.78.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total transaction of $3,451,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,704 shares of company stock worth $12,766,372 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $200.80 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.31 and a 1-year high of $212.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.84.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

