Citigroup Inc. Buys 5,550 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 64.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 164.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.55.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LAD opened at $343.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.62. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.