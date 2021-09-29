Citigroup Inc. Acquires 258,734 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,734 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.25% of Kosmos Energy worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $77,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,976,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,314 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,042,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 95,087 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

