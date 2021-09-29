Cipher (CPR) Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $130,033.27 and $4,409.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.85 or 0.00678851 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000189 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001304 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.54 or 0.01079049 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.