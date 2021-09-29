Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Cut by PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Cigna comprises about 0.8% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.39. 8,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,285. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.20.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

