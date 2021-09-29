CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 37,570 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,570 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 160,668 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MetLife by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in MetLife by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in MetLife by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MET shares. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

NYSE:MET opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

