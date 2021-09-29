CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 22,704 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 684.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV opened at $241.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.65 and a 1-year high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.