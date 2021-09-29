CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after buying an additional 121,248 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,434,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period.

IJS opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.75.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

